Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has hit out at his party’s handling of the anti-Semitism row, warning Labour could “disappear into a vortex of eternal shame and embarrassment”.

The Labour MP also called for an immediate end to disciplinary action against his colleagues Ian Austin and Dame Margaret Hodge, who both lost relatives in the Holocaust.

He told the Observer: “This is one of those moments when we have to take a long, hard look at ourselves, stand up for what is right and present the party as fit to lead the nation – or disappear into a vortex of eternal shame and embarrassment.”

Hodge has threatened to take legal action against the Labour Party over its decision to take disciplinary action against her after she called Corbyn anti-Semitic and racist.

She clashed with Corbyn last month in parliament after the party leadership refused to sign up to the internationally recognised International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) code of conduct in full.

Watson has demanded that Labour signs up to the full IHRA and its illustrative examples.

“We should deal with this swiftly and move on. We can’t have this dragging on throughout the summer,” Watson continued.

“I have made no secret of the fact that... we should adopt the full IHRA definition and should do it without delay.”

His comments come following a turbulent week for the Labour Party.