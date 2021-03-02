Steakhouse Chain With 'Cash Flow Issue' Asks Furloughed Staff To Lend It 10% Of Wages

A restaurant chain has been criticised after asking its furloughed staff to lend it 10% of their wages to help with a “short-term cash flow issue”.

Tomahawk Steakhouse employees – who are currently on furlough – were sent a “voluntary loan” agreement to loan 10% of their monthly wages back to the firm to cover pension and national insurance contributions.

In the document, seen by HuffPost UK, the company claimed it had “a short-term cash flow issue and it now requires your help and support”.

“The company is confident that there are great opportunities for growth and [career] development for those who wish it and show the appropriate aptitude, but we need to get reopened after the end of this lockdown,” the letter reads.

“Now we respectfully ask, in these difficult times, for you to support us by agreeing to pay your own employer’s NIC/pension contributions by way of a voluntary ‘loan’ to the company, whilst we are in lockdown.”

The letter goes on to say: “We anticipate three to four months of lockdown where we can’t reopen and so continue to have no income to help pay the above.

“We are confident that IF the employees support the company to cover the cost of the employer NIC/pension amounts, then this would be enough for the company to get through to the end of lockdown.”

Repayment of the loan would start to occur “once the lockdown is eased sufficiently for the company to trade” and in a maximum of six instalments paid each month, it said.

Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell criticised the company’s actions and on Monday tabled a written question asking whether it was the government’s policy that employers can ask staff to loan the company part of their furlough payment.

In response, Treasury minister Jesse Norman said employers are required to pay staff “all the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) grant they receive from HMRC to cover 80% of wages”.

“The employer is still required to meet the employer’s National Insurance and pension contributions. Employers cannot enter into any transaction with the worker which reduces the wages below the amount claimed,” he added.