Tommy Robinson And Katie Hopkins Praise Elon Musk For Letting Them Back On Twitter

Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson have both had their Twitter/X accounts reinstated, days after Rishi Sunak held a cosy interview with the platform’s owner Elon Musk.

Hopkins - a former reality TV star-turned-far right commentator - was banned from Twitter in 2018 for “hateful conduct”.

Robinson - the ex-leader of the English Defence League - was banned in 2018 for the same reason.

“Thank you @elonmusk And thank you to all the Twitter family who have brought Tommy & I back to @X,” Hopkins said.

“Know this. You are not alone. We are many. And we are stronger together. The fight back for your freedom is on.”

Robinson celebrated his return by thanking Musk for giving him his “voice back at such an important time”.

“I’ve been censored, attacked, slandered & imprisoned for shining a light on uncomfortable truths that our government wish to hide, the public are now aware I was telling the truth. We have lots to do,” he said.

At the time of her suspension, Twitter had said: “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

It comes after Musk sat down with Sunak for a lengthy conversation in London following the UK’s AI summit.

The event saw the prime minister ask soft ball questions of Musk and was described by Sky News’ deputy political editor as “one of the maddest events I’ve ever covered”.

