How Tommy Robinson's Misunderstanding Of The Law Gained Him A Global Following

The founder of the far-right group, the English Defence League, has been jailed for 13 months after being arrested outside Leeds Crown Court last week, court officials have confirmed.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 10 months for contempt of court and a further three months for breaching the terms of a previous suspended sentence.

He was arrested on Friday after using social media to broadcast details of an ongoing trial which is subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

The judge who handed down the sentence on Tuesday emphasised how Robinson’s actions could have caused a long-running trial to collapse, wasting hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayer money to be wasted.

It is the second time he has committed the offence after previously being told he was on a “knife edge” when he was sentenced in May 2017 for trying to film four men accused of gang-raping a teenage girl who were standing trial at Canterbury Crown Court on May 8 that year.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: “Not only was it a very long video, but I regard it as a serious aggravating feature that he was encouraging others to share it and it had been shared widely.

“That is the nature of the contempt.

“He referred to the charges that the defendants faced and some charges which are not proceeded against in relation to some defendants.”