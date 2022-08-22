'Too Much Nepotism!' Tory MP Calls Out Boris Johnson's Family After Bizarre Interview

The prime minister's sister interviewing the prime minister's father on LBC Radio LBC

Boris Johnson’s sister, Rachel Johnson, interviewed their father Stanley Johnson about the current government live on air over the weekend, in a segment so bizarre a Tory MP called it out.

On Sunday, she invited Stanley Johnson – a former Conservative member of the European parliament and keen environmentalist – on her regular LBC talk show to talk about the high levels of sewage currently being pumped into UK waters.

Advertisement

She asked him if it was the water companies who were responsible, or the “Tory government who haven’t made enough of this illegal?”

Most Tory MPs caused an outcry last year when they voted down an amendment from the House of Lords which would have stopped water companies pumping raw waste into UK waters.

Her father replied: “We have to blame the government for not pressing this matter as hard as he should have done.

“In the absence of the EU push as well, you can understand how the government has felt able to not push things as it should have pushed.”

Advertisement

He then called for the UK to go back into a regulatory agency close to the bloc which could push for higher water standards.

Although Johnson did not directly name his son, Tory MP Huw Merriman was not happy with the interview, despite agreeing with the former MEP and voting in favour of stopping the raw sewage being sent into rivers last year.

He tweeted: “I agree and voted on the sewage point but, when I was a baby, Johnson and Johnson used to powder backsides rather than be paid to talk out of them.

“There is too much nepotism in politics.

“It must stop. People must believe they can succeed by merit and hard work.”

I agree, and voted, on the sewage point but, when I was a baby, Johnson and Johnson used to powder backsides rather than be paid to talk out of them. There is too much nepotism in politics. It must stop. People must believe they can succeed by merit and hard-work. https://t.co/mh9ErtV9yA — Huw Merriman MP (@HuwMerriman) August 21, 2022

Merriman was not alone in calling out the bizarre nature of the segment either.

One Johnson asking another Johnson what they think about decisions by prime minister Johnson. Who said Britain has a nepotism problem? — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) August 21, 2022

Advertisement

Rachel Johnson interviewing Stanley Johnson about Boris Johnson.

Can't this family just sit round their dinner table and close the fucking curtains so we don't have to see or hear any of them ever again?#EnoughlsEnough https://t.co/RvEmEjbDRq — Jan Gray Photography (@JanLovesLentils) August 21, 2022

Rachel JOHNSON interviews her Dad, Stanley JOHNSON about who's to blame for the massive rise in raw sewage being dumped in UK waters.



He says it's the Government's fault, which is run by Boris JOHNSON, her brother, and his son.



Irony lies dead in a ditch beside self-awareness. https://t.co/HaCQvBeEbk — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) August 22, 2022

What would you call a country that gives the sister of a prime minister a regular slot in which she interviews the PM’s father about his Govt, having previously used the slot to argue the PM should not be removed & why her other brother deserved a peerage?pic.twitter.com/ncgju7jjI5 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 21, 2022

beyond satire really isn’t it https://t.co/WNyjiSNyNf — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) August 22, 2022

Johnson has also used her LBC slot to ask culture secretary Nadine Dorries if she fancies the outgoing prime minister, to defend her brother over partygate and to campaign in favour of her other brother, Jo Johnson, to get a peerage.

Advertisement