Air travel today tends to bring logistical challenges, physical discomfort and unforeseen snags. For parents flying with a baby, those factors are multiplied exponentially.
Fortunately, the experience is also fodder for humour. Many people who’ve taken a flight with an infant have shared their musings and funny moments on social media for all to enjoy and commiserate.
Below, we’ve rounded up 25 hilarious tweets about flying with a baby, from parents and fellow passengers.
When kids sense someone can’t stand them, they deliberately misbehave out of spite. That crying baby on the plane is your fault.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 2, 2013
I've changed my baby's soiled diaper in an airplane bathroom.— Drytown (@Drytown1) May 22, 2021
I no longer fear death.
On a flight I once asked the flight attendant to switch my seat as I was sitting next to a screaming baby.— Dadding Around (@DaddingAround) April 8, 2018
Apparently you're not allowed to do that if it's your own baby.#parenting
we are flying to the states in the not-too-distant future and my mother-in-law is excitedly telling us about the 'sky cot' bassinet for babies on planes and we are trying to explain to her that chomp outgrew that before he was four months old— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) January 7, 2024
This IG comment about babies on airplanes is sending me.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) July 1, 2024
I didn’t realize you could just call your doctor and get them to prescribe the non-crying type of baby. pic.twitter.com/oOc0KaABW5
The lady with the dog next to me on the plane was giving me side-eye, not sure if she was unlucky to be seated next to a baby on this flight.— Em (@EmAsInMoney) June 11, 2019
But I was like – it's cool, man. That's just my emotional support daughter.
Kids can’t make up their minds.— Moe (@Mochievous) February 21, 2019
This baby has been equal parts laughing and crying (both done very loudly and with disregard to everyone else) since we started flying.
It’s been 9 hours!
Flying domestic now is like ohh you wanted to bring your baby AND sit INSIDE the plane? That’ll be $3,000.— Megan Broussard (@megsbroussard) September 2, 2023
Airline just for babies got me crying cause I just imagined a plane full of unsupervised babies and with a baby as the pilot https://t.co/dT8i7OSdX3— 🥷🏾 (@NikeTechRanger) April 18, 2023
People get mad when you take your baby on a plane but the alternative is putting it in the cargo hold and I mean I'm currently on hold with Delta but I'm pretty sure it's gonna be a no.— The Dad (@thedad) August 21, 2018
Flying with the 3 month old for the first time. Is the proper protocol to announce 'I'm sorry' to the rest of the plane before or after the safety demonstrations?— Dr. Stacey Robinson (@slrobincyte) December 4, 2018
I was once on a plane with three crying babies and the most annoying people on the flight were the couple in their 60s next to me who performatively put their fingers in their ears the entire time.— Arielle Dundas (@ArielleDundas) April 13, 2022
What if babies cry on airplanes because they are expecting to get eaten. "Here comes the airplane," indeed— the federalist stinks!!!! (@rajandelman) April 21, 2023
I didn't know you could rent an in-flight infant these days. This airline has crazy amenities! pic.twitter.com/h9cTVLY77F— Candace Thomas (@candacerthomas) March 8, 2020
You know what's insane? The amount of stuff a 10-month old needs to travel. He only weighs 22lbs and he's got more luggage than us. 😂✈️☀️— Meghan Rossi (@MeghanMcDermott) April 3, 2016
Sorry, but responding to “sir, you are yelling” with “SO IS THE BABY” while screaming about a baby crying on an airplane is the funniest thing anyone has ever said.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) April 19, 2023
It's wrong to have a baby to save a marriage but kinda clever having a baby so you can be first to board the plane.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 21, 2012
Me: I have to charge my ipad so I can watch movies tomorrow on the flight.— Adriana 🐧🐼🐺 (@AdrianaMrvn) February 28, 2023
Also me: Adriana, you're flying with a 5mo baby, when are you planning to watch movies?
😂😂😂😂😂
I'm sooo excited 💕💕💕
Nothing humbles a road warrior like traveling with an infant.— Pete Lumbis (@PeteCCDE) October 19, 2019
Also known as “flying with a 6 month old” pic.twitter.com/WVTmNO32ms— Garrett Golding (@gjgolding) January 9, 2024
When babies cry on the plane everyone gets upset, I think about how remarkable the noises they can make with their mouths are.— Mike Posner (@MikePosner) April 30, 2012
Flying with my 2yo and 5mo tomorrow.— Molly (Gowen) Poppe (@molly_noelani3) September 29, 2017
If you need me I'll be downloading every episode of Chuggington on Netflix.
I used to fear bringing an upset baby on long flights until I learned 4 simple words: Barf Bag Puppet Shows.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 3, 2013
Flying with my two nieces (A two year old and a 3 month old). I can't wait for all the love from fellow passengers. 😳— Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) October 23, 2015
My 2yo made it through a 2 hour drive, a 2 hour wait at the airport where he read a book quietly to himself, an hour flight where he happily watched Finding Nemo on silent, a bus ride where he laughed the whole time, and then screamed the entire 15 min drive home in our own car.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 9, 2022