John Lewis Styling Head Ella

Right now you’re probably reading this somewhere in the sun and would rather not be reminded that the Christmas rush is even a thing.

Yes, it’s August but the festive season isn’t so very far away. And since you’re reading this now, you might as well start thinking about the Christmas shopping you’d usually leave last minute.

For parents, Christmas is a time where you can make your children’s dreams come true. But trying to find the perfect present for your little ones can be tricky. Which is why we couldn’t help eyeing up this list from John Lewis.

The store has released its top 10 toy predictions for Christmas 2022 and this year’s list feature a lot of items that will give parents a serious nostalgia hit.

“It’s always such fun to see toys that brought so much joy decades ago come back around,” says Alan Wright, chief toy buyer (what a job!) at John Lewis,.

If you want to start the Christmas shopping for the kids early, keep reading.

1) Jiggly Pets pink pup, £11.99 (available September)

Pink Pup Pink Pup from John Lewis

2) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse (The Book and Film), £20 (available November)

3) John Lewis Wooden Pizzeria, £40 (available September)

John Lewis Wooden Pizzeria

John Lewis Charlie Mackesy new launch

4) ‘I’m a Stylist’ Styling Head Ella, £40 (available September)

John Lewis I'm A Stylist 'Ella'

5) Vtech JotBot Smart Drawing Robot, £49.99 (available September)

John Lewis Vtech JotBot Smart Drawing Robot

6) Le Mieux Pony, £49.99 (available September)

Le Mieux Pony Le Mieux Pony

7) John Lewis Wooden Workbench, £60 (available September)

John Lewis Toy set from John Lewis

John Lewis Lego Creator Expert: Santa’s Visit

John Lewis Hot Wheels Garage

10) Play-Doh Ice Cream Cart, £99 (available late August)

John Lewis Play-Doh Ice Cream Cart