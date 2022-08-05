Life

The Top 10 Toys For Christmas 2022, According To An Expert Buyer

OK, so Christmas is still months away, but who'd want to miss out on these brilliant buys?

Right now you’re probably reading this somewhere in the sun and would rather not be reminded that the Christmas rush is even a thing.

Yes, it’s August but the festive season isn’t so very far away. And since you’re reading this now, you might as well start thinking about the Christmas shopping you’d usually leave last minute.

For parents, Christmas is a time where you can make your children’s dreams come true. But trying to find the perfect present for your little ones can be tricky. Which is why we couldn’t help eyeing up this list from John Lewis.

The store has released its top 10 toy predictions for Christmas 2022 and this year’s list feature a lot of items that will give parents a serious nostalgia hit.

“It’s always such fun to see toys that brought so much joy decades ago come back around,” says Alan Wright, chief toy buyer (what a job!) at John Lewis,.

If you want to start the Christmas shopping for the kids early, keep reading.

1) Jiggly Pets pink pup, £11.99 (available September)

2) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse (The Book and Film), £20 (available November)

3) John Lewis Wooden Pizzeria, £40 (available September)

4) ‘I’m a Stylist’ Styling Head Ella, £40 (available September)

5) Vtech JotBot Smart Drawing Robot, £49.99 (available September)

6) Le Mieux Pony, £49.99 (available September)

7) John Lewis Wooden Workbench, £60 (available September)

8) Lego Creator Expert: Santa’s Visit, £79.99 (available now)

9) Hot Wheels Garage With Hot Wheels 20 Car Pack, £85 (available now)

10) Play-Doh Ice Cream Cart, £99 (available late August)

