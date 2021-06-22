‘Anti-Woke Agenda’ Helping Tories Hang On To Leave Voters, Expert Says

The government’s so-called “anti-woke agenda” is helping the Tories hang on to the support of Brexit voters, a polling expert has said.

John Curtice said Boris Johnson’s party has realised that the vote to leave the EU five years ago tapped into a wider set of socially conservative values.

Polling presented by Curtice suggested the Tories saw its support shoot up from 45% of Leave voters in 2015, a year before the EU referendum, to 73% in 2019.

It is a shift that is likely to have helped Johnson win an 80-seat majority in 2019 after taking swathes of largely Leave-supporting working class seats from Labour’s so-called “red wall”.

Now the party is still managing to keep the support of 66% of Leave voters even though Brexit is less of a live political issue now the UK has left the EU with trading terms largely settled.

Curtice stressed that Brexit is still important particularly to Leave voters, but that the prime minister’s plans to “level up” largely Leave voting working class areas of the country, as well as its “anti-woke” agenda is helping the Tories keep support among Brexit backers.

Meanwhile, there is “barely any evidence” that Labour is reconnecting with Leave voters any more than a slight gain in support as a result of Keir Starmer marginally improving the party’s overall fortunes.

It comes with the Tories accused of attempting to wage a culture war with the release of a race report which critics said would “fuel racism”, a refusal to directly criticise those who boo England football players taking a knee before matches, and a desire to amplify and dismiss calls to remove statues of slavers from UK cities, among other issues.