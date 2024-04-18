Tories Suspend MP Accused Of Using Campaign Funds To Pay 'Bad People'

Mark Menzies has lost the Tory whip. UK Parliament

The Conservatives have suspended an MP after he was accused of using campaign funds to pay “bad people”.

According to The Times, Mark Menzies rang a 78-year-old party activist at 3.15am saying he had been locked up and demanding £5,000 “as a matter of life and death” to pay for his release.

Advertisement

The sum eventually rose to £6,500 and was paid by the MP’s office manager from her personal bank account. She was reimbursed, the paper reported, from funds raised by Tory donors.

The Fylde MP, who is one of Rishi Sunak’s trade envoys, is also accused of using £14,000 of campaign funds to pay for private medical expenses.

Menzies has disputed the claims, but Tory Party bosses have launched an investigation into the allegations.

A spokesperson for the chief whip, Simon Hart, said: “Following a call with the chief whip, Mark Menzies has agreed to relinquish the Conservative whip, pending the outcome of an investigation.”

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted Menzies, who was first elected as an MP in 2010, for comment.

In a statement to The Times, he said: “I strongly dispute the allegations put to me. I have fully complied with all the rules for declarations. As there is an investigation ongoing, I will not be commenting further.”

It is understood the Conservative Party has known about the claims for three months but took no action.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “It is frankly appalling that the Conservative party have known about this scandal for more than three months and have failed to do anything about it.

“When our national security faces threats on many fronts, it is deeply concerning that some MPs are so open to traps, threats and manipulations.