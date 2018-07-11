Hard Brexiteers have put forward proposals which would legally scupper Theresa May’s negotiations with Brussels.

The Tory MPs, led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, have tabled four amendments to the Trade Bill which would destroy key parts of the Brexit agreement reached by Cabinet last Friday.

The measures would make Brussels’ preferred backstop position of keeping Northern Ireland in the customs union illegal and would stop the UK collecting EU tariffs.

It would also stop the creation of a new customs union unless MPs vote for one, and would keep the UK out of a shared VAT collection scheme.

The Bill is due to be voted on by MPs on Monday and Tuesday next week, and if the measures are passed it would plunge May’s Brexit plans into turmoil.

Rees-Mogg said: “The amendments will put into law the Government’s often stated position that Northern Ireland should be treated the same way as the rest of the country.

“They will also ensure reciprocity of customs collection, and treating the UK and EU as equals.

“They will put into law the Government’s stated position that we will not be part of the EU VAT regime.

“The will finally require any customs union should be created by primary, not secondary, legislation, so removing a Henry VIII power.”