This Government Is Helping People Achieve Their Work Dreams. Here's How

As the newly appointed secretary of state for work and pensions, I am committed to making sure that everyone has the opportunity to realise their potential and find their dream job.

Since 2010, more than 3.7million additional people are in employment, with around three-quarters of these jobs full-time and permanent. Employment for disabled people has risen by over one million in the last six years.

This achievement should not just be judged by statistics, but by the security of a regular wage and the pride and self-worth this has meant for an average of more than 1,000 people a day under our stewardship.

This success is no accident: this government has championed businesses unashamedly and instead of being able to choose a life on welfare, people now choose work.

Contrast this to Labour’s hopeless record on employment. Every time they leave government, they leave the country with higher unemployment. That means more people are reliant on the welfare system and denied the opportunity of a decent job.

Labour’s approach is to trap people on welfare. Under the last Labour government, the welfare bill increased by 60%, costing hard-working households an extra £3,000 per year.

Those receiving benefits could make more than those going out to work, with some claimants receiving over £100,000 a year.

This isn’t just unsustainable for our economy and unfair on hardworking taxpayers; it removes life chances for the most disadvantaged people in society. We want to give these people hope.

This is why the Conservatives will continue to open up opportunities for people across the country.

I was struck recently by a conversation I had with a young man who had recently left the armed forces. He was told he didn’t have the qualifications to go into his dream job, and was assumed by employers to be too violent to work for them.

We cannot allow this to be the norm. Which is why I was proud to have announced a fortnight ago, an extra £6million for 100 Armed Forces Champions across the country to support veterans into employment - and help break stigmas against those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country.

But I know we need to go further. Because while youth unemployment has fallen dramatically since 2010, it is still at 11.4%.

So today I can announce that this Conservative Government will invest £1.2million to support to the West Midlands and Greater Manchester Combined Authority to give extra work coaching support to young people with higher barriers to work, including disabled people, care leavers, and young offenders.

This will provide personalised support as young people enter employment, followed by 4-6 weeks of in-work support to help young people stay in those jobs.

And we won’t stop there. Analysis has shown that of those in low pay in 2006, only around one in six escaped from low pay by 2016.

I have therefore put together a £2.8million package of cutting-edge technology to deliver jobs and skills ‘app’ to provide personalised skills support to help people find better, higher paid jobs - so they can climb the career ladder and ultimately achieve their dream job.

The mobile phone ‘app’ will enable people to quickly look at and compare jobs relevant to their current skills and the skills they aspire to, including the salary, job demand and growth trends for those careers. This can help parents returning to work, or people who are looking to reskill later in their working lives – as well as tech-savvy young adults.

Another programme will use data-analytics to provide local Jobcentres and businesses with information on local skills supply and demand, and jobseekers or those seeking to progress in work will be able to search for roles based on their skills and experience. The pilot service will show them exactly what new skills they need to move into higher-paid roles available near them.

As Conservatives, we are working hard to ensure everyone can lead fulfilling, independent lives. And this Conservative government will continue create a country in which people can be aspire to achieve their dreams in work.

Thérèse Coffey is the work and pensions secretary and Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal