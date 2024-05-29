Tory Election Hopeful Said He Has 'Never Liked' Constituency He Wants To Be MP For

Iain Dale before interviewing Sadiq Khan during an Edinburgh Festival Fringe event. Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

A Tory election hopeful who wants to be MP for Tunbridge Wells previously admitted he has “never liked” the town and would “happily live somewhere else” if he could.

Iain Dale made the comments in a podcast two years before revealing that he wanted to be the Conservative candidate in the constituency.

Dale shocked listeners to his long-running LBC programme last night by announcing that he was quitting to concentrate on his bid to become an MP.

He said: “Whatever the result I feel I can play a role in restoring trust and honesty in politics. I would forever kick myself if I didn’t have a go.”

However, his chances of being elected have suffered a major setback after his previous comments about Tunbridge Wells were revealed.

On a 2022 episode of his ‘For The Many’ podcast alongside former Labour home secretary Jacqui Smith, Dale said: “I have lived in Tunbridge Wells since 1997, slightly against my will in that my partner comes from Tunbridge Wells and can’t really imagine living anywhere else.

“I’ve never liked the place, still don’t and would happily live somewhere else.”