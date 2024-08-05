Tory Frontbencher Condemned For Saying The Anti-Immigrant Riots Are 'Politically Justified'

Violence has erupted across the country in recent days. Getty Images

A Tory shadow cabinet member has been condemned after he suggested the wave of anti-immigrant riots are “politically justified”.

Lord Davies of Gower, who is the shadow secretary of state for Wales, made the remark on X as he attacked Labour for opposing the last government’s Rwanda deportation plan.

Advertisement

He later apologised for his comment, which he said had been “misconstrued”.

The Tory peer made his initial comment in response to a post by journalist Dan Hodges, who said: “There’s no political justification for the disorder we’ve seen. But if people want to get into the blame game, these are the facts. The Tories were in power for 14 years. Labour have been in power for 4 weeks. Blaming Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper for this is just ridiculous.”

Lord Davies replied: “But Labour blocked the Rwanda Bill 130+ times, of course it’s politically justified!”

He later added: “Whilst I totally condemn disorder and those factions responsible for rioting, Labour’s parliamentary approach to the issue of the boats was not helpful & cannot be politically justified.”

Whilst I totally condemn disorder and those factions responsible for rioting, Labour’s parliamentary approach to the issue of the boats was not helpful & cannot be politically justified. — Lord Davies of Gower (@Byron_Davies) August 4, 2024

Advertisement

Several hours later, following a social media backlash, the peer said in another post: “I apologise if earlier words have been misconstrued, particularly at such a sensitive time. To be crystal clear, I utterly condemn the violence in our cities.”

I apologise if earlier words have been misconstrued, particularly at such a sensitive time. To be crystal clear, I utterly condemn the violence in our cities. What I am criticising is Labour’s totally negative approach to immigration & organised crime. I stand by that. — Lord Davies of Gower (@Byron_Davies) August 4, 2024

A Conservative Party spokesperson criticised Lord Davies, but gave no indication that he will lose his frontbench job.

The spokesperson said: “These comments are unacceptable. Lord Davies is being spoken to by the Lords Opposition Chief Whip and reminded of the consequences of the misuse of language at such a sensitive time and the standards expected of him as a member of the Shadow Cabinet.”

Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves said: “The violence and criminal activity we have witnessed on our streets is completely unacceptable.

Advertisement

“Conservative shadow ministers should be uniting against this thuggery, in support of our police and communities affected.