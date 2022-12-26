Former Tory Minister Accused Of 'Misogyny' Over Tweet Mocking Woman's Skin Colour

Brendan Clarke-Smith is MP for Bassetlaw UK Parliament

A former Tory minister has been criticised after he mocked a woman’s skin colour on Twitter.

Brendan Clarke-Smith accused Lauren Howells of being “orange with rage” over a tweet she did poking fun at Conservative backbencher.

Howells, who is a Labour activist, posted a picture of herself on Christmas Day holding a card from Jill Mortimer MP.

She said: “Just found this on the shelf in boyfriend’s family home. Christmas ruined.”

Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw since 2019, retweeted it this morning saying: “Orange with rage.”

Clarke-Smith's offending tweet. Twitter

His post sparked an angry backlash in which he was accused of “misogyny”.

@ConHome Another one of yours who needs to be removed and learn some humanity? #Conservatives #misogyny https://t.co/h0jvezgJKg — Old Redeyes Is Back (@IsRedeyes) December 26, 2022

Just some casual misogyny from a Tory MP. Boxing Day tradition. https://t.co/K6Wbu6wkpF — ModSocDem (@mod_soc_dem) December 26, 2022

Male Tory MP attacks a young woman he doesn’t know, for her appearance.

How classy.

How very 2019 Tory intake. https://t.co/Y2taL3zilB — Debra Shakespeare (@debra_shakes) December 26, 2022

Howells replied to the MP by pointing out that he had got the colour of her make up wrong.

Also it’s not orange it’s a ✨Hollywood glow✨😤 pic.twitter.com/Cu4gsm03qo — Lauren (@laurenhowellss) December 26, 2022

Clarke-Smith was briefly a minister earlier this year under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

In September, he was ridiculed on BBC Question Time after defending the government’s position on fracking – but adding he would not support drilling for shale gas in his constituency.