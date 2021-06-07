Tory MP Fined After His Puppy Caused A Stampede Of Deer

A Tory MP has been fined after his puppy caused a stampede when it chased a 200-strong herd of deer in London’s Richmond Park.

Danny Kruger admitted losing control of his 11-month-old Jack Russell, Pebble, during a walk with his family on March 20, pleading guilty to causing or permitting an animal to chase or worry another animal in a royal park.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, prosecutor Dominic Hockley said: “On March 20 this year, Danny Kruger’s white Jack Russell dog, Pebble, chased a large herd of fallow deer.

“It’s been said it only takes one pebble to start an avalanche. In this case it only took one Pebble to start a stampede.”

Kruger, who was Boris Johnson’s political secretary before his election as Devizes MP in 2019, was on a long walk in the busy park with his wife and three children on the afternoon of March 20, when Pc Samantha Riggs spotted his dog running across the road towards a herd of around 200 fallow deer.

Hockley said the deer, many of which were pregnant, were left in a “panicked state”, while Pc Riggs called out for the owner, who was “at that point nowhere to be seen”, to bring the dog under control.

Volunteer ranger Duncan MacCallum said he asked Kruger to call his puppy back, “which seemed to spur him into action”, the court heard.

In footage filmed by a member of the public, Donald Milton, and the police officer’s body-worn camera, Kruger can be heard repeatedly shouting “Pebble” before putting his dog on a lead.

The MP, who lives in Hammersmith, west London, was said to have been “contrite and apologetic” following the incident, which lasted around 45 seconds, telling police: “I’m sorry, I had no idea, I didn’t see the deer. Anyway, obviously he needs to be on a lead.”