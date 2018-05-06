Tory MP Michael Fabricant Defends Calling Constituent 'A Complete T**T' On Twitter

A Tory MP has defended calling someone thought to be a constituent “a complete twat” on Twitter.

Michael Fabricant, who represents Litchfield in Hampshire, wrote on the social media network that he meant the word “twit” in an exchange over this week’s local elections.

The posts began on Friday when a Twitter user challenged Fabricant over the town of Burntwood in his constituency, saying it had been neglected and calling the MP “weak and wobbly”.

He replied: “Says a complete twat who seems unaware that there is no vote this year in Burntwood! And I neglect no part of my lovely constituency. That’s why I’m loved!!”