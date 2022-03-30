A Tory MP Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Refugees

Sir Bill Wiggin questioned Boris Johnson on Wednesday. Parliament TV

A Conservative MP has been condemned after saying the UK should only accept the “right” kind of migrants.

Sir Bill Wiggin questioned Boris Johnson over his immigration record during a parliamentary committee session, and called on the prime minister to stop letting refugees “in rubber boats” into the country.

Instead, he demanded an explanation for the hold-up in removing the need for visas for super-rich Qatari visitors, despite the country’s much-criticised record on human rights.

The North Herefordshire MP, also the chair of the Commons liaison committee, said: “We have, on at least three occasions, promised the Qataris visa-free access.

“These are very wealthy people who are unlikely to stay. And yet, despite saying we do it three times, we still haven’t delivered.”

He added: “The only people who are turning up are turning up in rubber boats.

“Why can’t we get the right people through our immigration system, instead of the wrong ones?”

After Johnson pressed him to clarify, the MP – who recently declared a Qatar-funded £2,740 trip to the country in the Commons register – replied: “We want Ukrainians, we want Qataris, we don’t want people in rubber boats.”

Tory MP Sir Bill Wiggin asks Boris Johnson why the UK can't accept "the right people" through its immigration system during an appearance by the PM at the Commons Liaison Committee. pic.twitter.com/kmeTdw4O8T — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 30, 2022

My family came with nothing & they produced a Chief Prosecutor & much else

Countless people made their lives here & made this country greater

But apparently, we’re the wrong ones



pic.twitter.com/YkwrzUfYRf — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 30, 2022

The only reason Qataris and Ukrainians aren't arriving in rubber boats is that you built [slowly, inadequately, and apparently contrary to every instinct of the Home Office] a way for them to apply for asylum without first smuggling themselves to Britain on a raft. https://t.co/69uyEN16jw — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) March 30, 2022

Western countries have faced criticism for their double standards against the backdrop of millions of Ukrainians being displaced following Russia’s invasion.

Commentators have contrasted the welcome provided to Ukrainian refugees to the “hostile environment” policies implemented by the UK government, and the desperate attempts by people fleeing war-torn countries including Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, which has led some to make treacherous journeys across the English Channel.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, told HuffPost UK: “All refugee lives matter and refugees must be treated equally, regardless of where they are from or how they arrive in the UK.

“The government’s own statistics show clearly that two-thirds of all people coming across the Channel will ultimately be given refugee protection.