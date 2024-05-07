Tory MP Torn Apart On Social Media Over Eye Roll-Worthy Suggestion To Reform Voting (Again)

Brendan Clarke-Smith called for postal votes to be scrapped UK Parliament

Tory backbencher Brendan Clarke-Smith has received a resounding thumbs-down on social media after pitching his new idea to reform voting.

Days after his party endured significant losses at the local elections, the MP for Bassetlaw suggested in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “it’s time to scrap” postal voting.

Advertisement

For context, 21% of all valid votes across the UK at the 2019 general election were postal votes.

Turnout among postal voters at the last general election was also higher than the overall voter turnout, according to data from the Electoral Commission.

📮🗳️ Postal voting - it’s time to scrap it. — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) May 7, 2024

The Conservatives have already reformed the voting process several times recently.

The government announced that photo ID would be mandatory for people to cast their votes in elections – a rule which threatened to disenfranchise many last week, including ex-PM Boris Johnson who forgot to bring his ID to the ballot box.

There’s also fears this new rule will stop young voters and historically marginalised groups from having their say.

Advertisement

But, the government has insisted on imposing it, claiming it will prevent electoral fraud.

The Tories also introduced the first-past-the-post system for the London mayoral race for the first time this year, meaning those in the capital could no longer declare a second choice for the top job.

Labour’s Sadiq Khan still won the mayoral race by a healthy margin, one of many victories for the Conservatives’ opponents last week.

So, plenty of people on social media were not exactly happy with Clarke-Smith’s idea....

Let me guess, next stop, scrap voting https://t.co/gcw3GJxN1Z — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 7, 2024

introducing a voter ID law didn't stop us from losing, so we need to make it even harder for people to vote https://t.co/CgHvdVc6MC — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 7, 2024

They introduce voter I.D - still lost



They scrapped the supplementary vote in London - still lost



Now they want to scrap postal voting because they're afraid of losing more



It's not the voting system that's the problem - it's your 14-year record of failures & ruining Britain. https://t.co/TFjjpdFl94 — Cllr Khayer Chowdhury (@khayerc) May 7, 2024

Advertisement

This is straight out of Trump’s playbook - and sounds like @Conservatives are getting ready to not accept the outcome of the general election.



A quote like this from a sitting MP is as terrifying as it is stupid. https://t.co/asztpyI2kx — Marc 🌈 (@marcwalsh) May 7, 2024

That’s right - let’s restrict democracy and make it even harder for people to exercise their democratic right to vote.



Why do the Conservatives have a problem with free and fair elections? We should be looking at ways to make it easier for people to vote not more restrictions. https://t.co/YLjOOkIHa7 pic.twitter.com/OKUoVBJ7ct — Florence Eshalomi MP (@FloEshalomi) May 7, 2024

On one level their commitment to making absolutely EVERYTHING worse is quite impressive https://t.co/MuxF8T721R — Rachel Hamada (@rachelhamada) May 7, 2024

This is the equivalent of flipping the chess board over because you lost. https://t.co/8nMGzU09NH — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 7, 2024

First voter ID and now this. What's next? Wrong answers only! https://t.co/1RFD7HtRrV — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 7, 2024