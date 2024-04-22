'Devoid Of Humanity': Sunak Hosts Drinks For Tory MPs Ahead Of Late-Night Rwanda Vote

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gestures as he speaks during a press conference at Downing Street on April 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images) WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Conservative Party has been accused of being “devoid of humanity” after a drinks event was set to be held in Rishi Sunak’s office ahead of a late-night of voting on the Rwanda deportation plan.

Legislation clearing the way for the one-way flights to east Africa to take off is facing a game of parliamentary “ping-pong”, with the plan being held up by the House of Lords.

Both the Lords and the Commons are voting on the legislation on Monday, and Sunak said they would remain in session until the wording of the Safety of Rwanda Bill, is approved.

Against the backdrop of commentators expecting parliament to sit until the early hours of Tuesday morning, Tory chief whip Simon Hart has reportedly invited Conservative MPs to the prime minister’s parliamentary office for drinks from 9.30pm to mark “a potentially long and historic night ahead”, according to The Sun’s Noa Hoffman.

Ahead of the Rwanda votes tonight that could go on until 1AM - Tory chief whip Simon Hart will host drinks for MPs in Rishi Sunak's parly office pic.twitter.com/Evkgj4RUoG — Noa Hoffman (@hoffman_noa) April 22, 2024

It prompted a fierce reaction from the floor of the House of Commons and on social media.

Alison Thewliss, the SNP home affairs spokesperson, told MPs it is “heartless and despicable” that the Tories are planning drinks tonight while passing legislation to send people to Rwanda.

She also said on X/Twitter: “Nothing calls for jovial celebratory drinks like voting for state-sponsored people trafficking. The Tories are utterly devoid of humanity.”

Nothing calls for jovial celebratory drinks like voting for state-sponsored people trafficking. The Tories are utterly devoid of humanity. #RwandaBill https://t.co/srD2D4zQ4Z — Alison Thewliss 🧡 (@alisonthewliss) April 22, 2024

Celebratory drinks with the Tories while they vote down sensible amendments on an abhorrent gimmick of a Bill. About sums up this government. https://t.co/R55T2Mf93H — Michael Shanks MP (@mgshanks) April 22, 2024

So instead of addressing how to solve the backlog of asylum cases, the £4billion overspend on hotels & people stuck in hotels, including hotels in my constituency, the Tories are having drinks ahead of voting for this inhumane bill.



I will be voting against. #RefugeesWelcome https://t.co/xqAe28wXTa — Florence Eshalomi MP (@FloEshalomi) April 22, 2024

On Monday, Sunak said the first flights would take off in 10-12 weeks but refused to provide details about how many people would be deported or exactly when the flights would occur.

In preparation for the bill’s approval, the government has already chartered planes for the deportation flights, increased detention space, hired more immigration caseworkers and freed up court space to handle appeals, Sunak said.

Britain and Rwanda signed a deal almost two years ago that would see migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats sent to the East African country, where they would remain permanently. So far, no migrant has been sent to Rwanda under the agreement.