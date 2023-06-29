Tory Party Chair Leaves Twitter Bewildered With His Attempt To Mock Keir Starmer

Greg Hands left people scratching their heads when he posted a video on Twitter trying to show up Keir Starmer – and failed, miserably.
The Conservative Party chair shared a 14-second video on Twitter on Thursday lunchtime showing the Labour Party leader arriving to campaign in the Selby and Ainsty by-election.
It comes after the Tory MP Nigel Adams resigned earlier this month. As a long-standing ally of Boris Johnson, he was expected to received a peerage in the ex-PM’s resignation honours but didn’t make the final cut.
When Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner and their team arrived at Selby train station, Conservative campaigners appeared to have arranged an ambush for them.
″Welcome to Selby, Sir Keir,” the Tories cheered, laughing and clapping as they spotted him.
But, the Labour leader looked far from taken aback. He just walked over to greet them, and the two groups seem to have an amicable exchange.
When Hands shared the footage on Twitter, though, he said: “North London Leftie lawyer and top flip-flopper Sir Keir is one of the Conservatives’ trump cards in the Selby By-Election!”
Understandably, Twitter was pretty confused over the point of the tweet, noting there didn’t seem to be any “gotcha” in the video (or the caption) at all...
Others reminded Hands that he, too, is a London MP...
And plenty said it just showed Starmer in an even better light.
Other people just joked that this was a sign the seat was going to be passed over to Labour.