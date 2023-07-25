Tory Peer Says Global Warming Is 'Likely To Be Beneficial' To The UK

Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

A Tory peer has insisted rising global temperatures are “likely to be beneficial” to the UK.

Former minister Lord Frost said Britain should “adapt” to climate change rather than trying to “mitigate” its effects.

His comments came amid confusion over the government’s commitment to its own green policies.

Meanwhile, experts have blamed climate change for the fierce heatwaves across Europe in recent weeks and the devastating wildfires on Rhodes.

But speaking in a House of Lords debate, Lord Frost said: “We should dig in deeper and ask: what are the consequences of hotter, drier summers and warmer, wetter winters?

“At the moment, seven times as many people die from cold as from heat in Britain. Rising temperatures are likely to be beneficial.”

David Frost, "Rising temperatures (from climate change) are likely to be beneficial.. We can adjust to the perfectly manageable consequences of slowly rising temperatures."



Frost also says the cost to mitigate climate change is 1-2% of GDP. Brexit now costs the UK 5.5% of GDP.… pic.twitter.com/Pllk3S0WtX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 24, 2023

The peer said that instead of spending billions on renewable energy, the UK should adapt to the warming climate “so we can adjust to the perfectly manageable consequences of slowly rising temperatures as they emerge”.

Rishi Sunak yesterday hinted that the government could water down some of its net zero commitments following a voter backlash.

He said: "We are going to make progress towards net zero, but we’re going to do that in a proportionate and pragmatic way that doesn’t unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their life.”