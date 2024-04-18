People are drawing comparisons between the Tory approach to Mark Menzies MP and the Conservatives' recent attacks on Labour's Angela Rayner UK Parliament/Getty

People are comparing the Conservative Party’s approach to the new accusations around MP Mark Menzies and its recent campaign against Labour’s Angela Rayner.

The Tories suspended Menzies on Wednesday night, following claims reported in The Times that he had used around £6,500 of campaign funds to pay “bad people”.

Advertisement

Menzies was also accused of using £14,000 of campaign funds to pay for private medical costs.

He “agreed to relinquish the party whip” but has strongly denied all the allegations against him.

The party has since launched an investigation into the claims.

According to The Times, the Conservatives had been aware of this incident for three months but had taken no action.

This report comes less than two weeks after Tory MP William Wragg resigned the party whip amid a “honeytrap scandal”.

This latest incident means Menzies is now the 18th MP sitting as an independent in the Common – eight of whom were elected as Tories in 2019.

Advertisement

However, the Tories have not taken the same approach when dealing with members of the opposition.

The Conservative Party has been persistently pursuing a line of attack against Labour’s shadow deputy leader Angela Rayner in recent weeks.

She has been at the centre of controversy over the sale of a former council house she purchased before being elected to parliament.

Rayner has been accused of not paying capital gains tax and of breaking electoral law.

She has vehemently denied these claims, but vowed to quit as Labour deputy leader if the ongoing police investigation finds she has broken the law.

In a statement last week, she said: “I’ve repeatedly said I would welcome the chance to sit down with the appropriate authorities, including the police and HMRC, to set out the facts and draw a line under this matter.

“I am completely confident I’ve followed the rules at all times.”

But, the Tories are still pursuing this line even after her statement.

Advertisement

It was the deputy chair of the Conservative party, James Daly, who made the first complaint to the police about Rayner.

Yet, he refused to answer questions about what offence he thinks Rayner has actually committed earlier this week.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Westminster hacks – and others – soon compared the Tory approach to Menzies and Rayner on X (formerly Twitter)...

The Tories knew about these allegations for three months and did nothing.



Meanwhile, they've been hammering Angela Rayner over her old council house.https://t.co/nRal8bWPJN — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) April 18, 2024

Grant Shapps, whose party has spent weeks suggesting Angela Rayner is a tax-dodging criminal, now says we shouldn't rush to judgement about suspended Conservative MP Mark Menzies



"Just because an accusation is made, or something is written, doesn't mean it is necessarily proven" pic.twitter.com/yeHZi4gHs8 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 18, 2024

Advertisement

Tories for a month: BUUUURN ANGELA RAYNER!!!!!



Grant Shapps this morning to @KayBurley: “There’s a process in this country where one is innocent until proven guilty - not guilty simply because an allegation is made.”



Provided “one” is not a working class woman, evidently. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) April 18, 2024

The government has known about this latest scandal for months, but didn’t suspend Menzies until it made the news. Meanwhile they’ve been happily monstering Angela Rayner on a daily basis. This is what Rishi Sunak calls integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. pic.twitter.com/zR5NmpKgZ0 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) April 18, 2024

And other X users went further, uncovering some other recent examples of Tory MPs being in the spotlight over their expenses...