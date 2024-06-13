Nigel Farage Mocks Sunak After Tory Candidate Puts Reform Leader On Her Campaign Leaflet

Andrea Jenkyns posted a photo of herself with Nigel Farage on her campaign leaflet Getty

Nigel Farage trolled Rishi Sunak after one of the Conservative PM’s own candidates included the Reform leader on her campaign leaflet.

Sunak himselfwas nowhere to be seen on the advert for Andrea Jenkyns – and neither was the name of their party.

Farage is pictured at the very top of the flyer, next to a smiling Jenkyns, who is running to be MP for Leeds South West and Morley.

The image is reportedly from the Reform UK leader’s 60th birthday party earlier this year.

Commenting on Jenkyns’ post on X (formerly Twitter), Farage said: “Andrea Jenkyns could have used a picture of Rishi. I wonder why she didn’t?”

Jenkyns, who is still part of the Tory Party, also posted on social media about the leaflet on Wednesday – but did not acknowledge Sunak’s absence.

She wrote: “Lots of excitement over my leaflet today... All conservatives must be prepared to come together to prevent a socialist supermajority and the end of Britain as we know it. #CountryFirst.”

Andrea Jenkyns could have used a picture of Rishi. I wonder why she didn’t? https://t.co/jsKUzLsofz — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 13, 2024

Foreign secretary David Cameron also told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme he gave Jenkyns an “endorsement” for her leaflet.

However, there does not seem to be any kind of quote from the foreign secretary on the brochure.

Speaking to LBC, former 1922 committee chair, Sir Charles Walker, slammed Jenkyns’ behaviour, dubbing it “foolish and rude”.

He said: “It’s not acceptable to have Nigel Farage on your election leaflets.”

He said Farage has “on many occasions” said he “wants to destroy the Conservative Party”.

He added: “I think if Andrea feels so disappointed in the Conservative Party which she does, she should have stood for Reform.”

Farage only announced he was running in the general election and taking over the party’s leadership 10 days ago, but his return to frontline politics means Reform has jumped in the polls.

Despite only have one MP in the last parliament – Lee Anderson, who was elected as a Tory but defected earlier this year – Reform is just one percentage point behind the Conservatives, according to YouGov.