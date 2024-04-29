Tory Voters Back Angela Rayner Over Council House Row

Angela Rayner looks at a home under construction during a visit to the Nightingale Quarter on April 19, 2024 in Derby. Darren Staples via Getty Images

Tory voters have given their backing to Angela Rayner over the controversy surrounding the sale of a former council house she used to own.

Labour’s deputy leader has faced major criticism from the Conservatives over her living arrangements before she became an MP in 2015.

She has been accused of not paying around £1,500 in capital gains tax and of breaking electoral law - claims she denies.

But a focus group of voters who backed the Tories at the 2019 general election suggests Rayner has not sustained any significant political damage as a result of the row.

The research, carried out by the More in Common think-tank, found they believed the Ashton-under-Lyne MP had been unfairly treated by her critics.

Leanne, a teaching assistant from Tynemouth, said: “When I see her chatting, speaking, she just seems like she’s for the people more than anybody else.”

She went on: “Yes, there might be some grey area about the capital gains tax, but it’s not extreme. It’s possibly a mishap somewhere.”

Marie, a childcare worker from Cramlington, said: “I do think they’re just using her as a scapegoat to make themselves look better, because in reality people like us will trust her more because she is a lot more down to earth.”

Luke Tryl, More in Common’s UK director, said the findings show the attacks on Rayner could backfire on the Tories.

He said: “There’s danger of criticism by the Conservatives over-reaching and shining a spotlight back on scandals on their side. It also continues to be the case her authenticity cuts through with public.”