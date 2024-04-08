Total Eclipse: The Best Pictures As The Moon Blocks Out The Sun Across North America

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images

People look toward the sky at the 'Edge at Hudson Yards' observation deck ahead of a solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)