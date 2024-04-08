Total Eclipse: The Best Pictures As The Moon Blocks Out The Sun Across North America

Darkness descended during daytime for a short period across vast swathes of North America during a total solar eclipse that thrilled millions of people.
The moon swept in front of the sun in Mexico, the US and Canada, blotting out daylight. Almost everyone in North America was guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.
The eclipse’s path of totality stretched from Mazatlán in Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crossed 15 US states.
Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don’t often cross paths with millions of people. The US last got a taste in 2017, and won’t again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.
Here are some of the most spectacular pictures.