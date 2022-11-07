A Blood Moon Eclipse Holds Special Meaning For Some Women. Here's Why

Javier Zayas Photography via Getty Images

The last ‘Blood Moon’ for three years is set to make an appearance this week – and some women are really excited.

What is a blood moon?

Also known as a total lunar eclipse, the rare sight makes the moon turn an ominous red-orange colour, lit up by the Earth’s sunsets and sunrises.

Advertisement

This one will be visible in North America just before dawn, while in Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific, people will be able to see it just after sunset.

South America will only be able to part of the phenomenon, if the weather is clear, while sadly it won’t be visible at all in Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe.

It’s set to last nearly 90 minutes early on Tuesday morning – although the exact timing with depend on your timezone – when the Earth will be directly between the moon and the sun. Everyone will be able to see it simultaneously.

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year, after one in May, with the next one not expected until March 2025, according to NASA.

Advertisement

So, why are some women excited?

While it is certainly an exciting astronomical event, some women are leaning on their witchy side to draw a parallel between their own periods and the moon – especially as the lunar object is so often compared to femininity.

Of course, it might help that this is happening just a week after Halloween...

Nevertheless, people have been excitedly tweeting about this connection in the run-up to the big event.

total lunar eclipse blood moon?!!!😩 on my period???😩 not the universe in sync w me. not me & THE MOON bleeding at the same time 😩🤌 — ali rose (@praroaa) November 7, 2022

Not me being on my period during a blood moon. I really am a witch https://t.co/5FWrgkzgcO — ButterscotchQueevn (@jaedennextdoor) November 6, 2022

i love how im on my period during the blood moon, me and the moon we besties for sure 🤞🏼 — niesh (@lavbvg) November 7, 2022

Advertisement

I’m supposed to get my period on the blood moon eclipse … my ego did not need this.. I feel so powerful — thehehe (@messiercentral) November 7, 2022

I cannot believe I got a sinus infection & my period on a blood moon I’m barely alive but my third eye is open — ❀ ✦ sav ✦ ❀ (@chaotic_piscess) November 7, 2022

November 8th is a Beaver Blood Moon and November 9th my period is supposed to start and you CANNOT tell me this is a coincidence — Candy Giblets 🍬🍗 (@hedtriplamarr) November 6, 2022

Is there any credibility in this claim?

A lot of history has drawn a connection between between the moon’s 29.5 day-rhythm and the average month-long menstrual cycle, but there’s rarely a proven link.

The period monitoring app Clue found no connection, after analysing more than 7.5 million cycles.

And, as the podcast 28ish Days Later explained, scientific studies mostly have pretty mixed results about whether or not there’s any credibility to the myth between the womb and moon.

Advertisement

It’s also worth pointing out that the moon actually has three different lunar cycles during its journey around the Earth, which are not in sync, only confusing the parallel further.

However, the podcast did point out that there are animals on the Earth which do sync their reproductive cycles to the moon, including corals in the Great Barrier Reef.

So while there may not be a proven link between the human womb and the lunar satellite just yet, it has definitely become a symbol of femininity.

The cultural relationship between the moon and fertility also goes back many centuries, with the words “menstruation” and “menses” even coming from the Latin word for “month” (mensis) and the Greek word for moon (mene).

28ish Days Later explores the concept of “moon bathing”, where women swim under the light of a full moon to feel more connected to nature.

Advertisement