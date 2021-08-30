Extinction Rebellion's Sit-Down Protest Blocks Tower Bridge

Stefan RousseauPA Police by a caravan on Tower Bridge, central London after members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the road.

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group have staged a sit-down protest that has stopped traffic from using London’s Tower Bridge. Activists also blocked the the London landmark with a van and caravan to protest against government investment in fossil fuels as part of their fifth wave of mass protests on environmental issues. Demonstrators were seen at the end of the famous bridge in Southwark wearing aprons emblazoned with Tell The Truth and with teapots with Deniabilitea written on them. Activists also staged an overnight protest at the Science Museum in London due to the tourist hotspot’s partnership with oil giant Shell on an exhibition called Our Future Planet.

Stefan RousseauPA

Tom Nicholson via Reuters Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators hold a sitting demonstration at Fenchurch Street in London.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Officers were on scene almost immediately. “We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again. “Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption.” In a later tweet at about 4pm, the force said: “Tower Bridge and the junction north of the bridge, including Mansell Street, continue to be blocked by activists. “We’ll be warning those protesting that this obstruction of roads is unreasonable and they must disperse. If they do not move, they may be arrested.”

Stefan RousseauPA Police remove a man as members of Extinction Rebellion reach Tower Hill during their march in central London.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group block the road leading to Tower Bridge in central London.