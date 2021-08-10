Stanley Johnson Baffles Viewers After Going On Newsnight As An 'Environmentalist'

SOPA Images via Getty Images Stanley Johnson, the father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spotted out and about in London.

Stanley Johnson has been ripped apart on social media after he was introduced on BBC Newsnight as an “environmentalist” on Monday night.

The former MEP and father to prime minister Boris Johnson has regularly divided audiences with his views.

Remember when he revealed he was applying for French citizenship, despite supporting Brexit after the EU referendum of 2016?

Or the time he said he was surprised any member of the public would call his son “Pinocchio” as that “requires a degree of literacy which I think the Great British public doesn’t necessarily have” – before claiming it was a joke?

What’s Stanley Johnson done now?

As Johnson is most famous for his connections to No.10, viewers understandably questioned the former politician’s credibility as an “environmentalist” this week.

He was discussing the devastating new climate change report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on the BBC.

The IPCC issued a “code red” for humanity and warned that without rapid intervention to reduce emissions, temperatures around the world would rise above 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next 20 years.

Presented as an expert in the field, Johnson said: “I see one really important thing for the government to do and that’s to go strongly down the road of carbon taxing.”

He continued: “Yes, we will impose our own standards, our own taxes, our own charges, and that will generate so much money we can help the white van man, we can help the disadvantaged sectors of society through the extra funds raised.

“It’s a crucial, important instrument that has not been adequately emphasised.”

When asked if he had told the prime minister about this plan, he said: “I think he is well seized of this one, I think he is well seized of a carbon border tax one.”

He then speculated on how this could change the UK’s relationship with India and China – some of the largest contributors to the climate crisis – and said: “Inevitably we are going to say, ’sorry folks, your stuff is not going to come in here unless we know that you are also applying similar taxes and charges.”