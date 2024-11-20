Jacob Rees-Mogg Vows His New Family Reality TV Show Will Not Be Like The Kardashians In Its First Trailer

The first trailer of 'Meet the Rees-Moggs,' the new reality show following Jacob Rees-Mogg and his family, has been released by Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/V6SaZEBvi6 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 20, 2024

The first trailer for former Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new family reality TV show has just landed and it’s already rather eye-opening.

Filmed at the old Etonian’s 17th Century Somerset mansion Gournay Court, the five-part docu-series appears to follow Rees-Mogg, his wife Helene de Chair and their six children around in the run-up to the general election.

Advertisement

Judging from the two-minute clip, the new show will give viewers access to a whole range of alarming insights into Rees-Mogg – such as the politician’s household staff admitting he likes his underwear to be ironed first.

The outspoken figure also opened the two-minute trailer by admitting he has “been involved in some political controversies”, possibly alluding to the time he lounged on the government front benches in the Commons during Brexit debates.

Rees-Mogg admitted that though it is “probably a sin”, he also “quite enjoy[s] winding people up.”

The footage was filmed in the build-up to the 2024 general election and includes clips of his then-constituents telling Rees-Mogg they hoped he would lose his job, and telling the camera crew: “I would be over the moon if Rees-Mogg is gone.”

Yet the GB News presenter seemed to downplay the impact of losing his seat despite spending the last 14 years in parliament.

Advertisement

“I’m not a dog, I don’t lick my wounds,” he told the camera crew.

The video also showed a few of the Rees-Mogg children admitting they are “quite posh” and talking about their “mansion” in Somerset.

The former politician also told his producers he was “well aware that there are risks in reality TV,”, but added: “I think this will be a rather different kettle of fish actually from The Kardashians.”

Previously asked by HuffPost UK in July what the show would be like, he replied: “Aha, wait and see. Wait and see. Wait and see. Wait and see.”

Asked if he was trying to imitate Donald Trump, who rose to fame by starring in the US version of The Apprentice, Rees-Mogg said: “When I appear orange, then you will know that it’s Trump.”

Naturally, not many people on social media were impressed with the trailer.

Haven’t we suffered enough 😭 — Pablo O'Hana (@PabloOHana) November 20, 2024

Advertisement

I feel like this will be entertaining to watch - although maybe not in the way he had hoped? — Poppy (@poppy_edwards_) November 20, 2024

No wonder they give out Discovery+ for free — Silver Bowl Head Dog (@silverbowldog) November 20, 2024

Why are we sanitising the people responsible for lying to us and trashing the country?



When are we going to learn?



And did anyone ask him how that cheaper food promise is working out? https://t.co/G1LXkAobWT — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 20, 2024