Is Your Child A Star Wars Fan? Training Like A Jedi Could Help Them Embrace Exercise

If you’re struggling to motivate your children to get active, have you thought of introducing a different type of workout? Mark Hamill, the actor who plays Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’, is encouraging youngsters to get involved with a Jedi training programme as part of efforts to combat childhood obesity.

Hamill is supporting Public Health England’s (PHE) latest Change4Life initiative alongside Disney UK – Train Like a Jedi. The programme is led by British Taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones and involves a video with “Jedi-inspired moves” to get children excited about exercise.

Speaking about the launch, Hamill said: “If you want to become a Jedi like Luke Skywalker or Rey, then you need to be fit, healthy and strong. This summer Change4Life can help you Train Like A Jedi. May the Force be with you.”