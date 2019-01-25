Trains Causing You Pain? Half Of Commuters Say It's Causing Them Stress

If you’re struggling with your daily commute, take comfort in the fact you’re most definitely not alone. Around half of commuters (48%) say they find travelling by trains frequently stressful, with some even moving house to escape their nightmare journey, according to a report by Which.

The consumer watchdog spoke to commuters about the impact delays had on their lives, with issues raised including missing out on time with family and friends (17%), being disciplined at work (9%) and additional childcare costs (6%).

One ex-Northern railway passenger, Jonathan Lee-Smith, got so fed up with the operator, he decided to move 300 miles from Blackpool to Devon to avoid the commute from hell.

“The problems with Northern meant I wasn’t able to get to and from work when I needed to,” he said. “It was affecting my sleep and social life. It made me miserable. It got to the point where I wasn’t happy with anything, so I decided to make a change.”

