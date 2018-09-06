Breastfeeding Mum Frustrated After Not Being Offered A Seat On Packed Train

A mum claims she was forced to stand up breastfeeding on her way home from London on a packed commuter train. Kate Hitchens, 32, a mum-of-two from Essex, explained what happened on her Instagram and said no one offered her and her six-month-old a seat for the half an hour journey. She said despite the fact she was breastfeeding, she was still shocked there was no offer seeing as she was holding a young child. “I could have asked, but I didn’t,” she wrote, alongside a selfie of her nursing her son. “I felt silly. I shouldn’t have to ask. Maybe some people didn’t see. I know for a fact some did; they made eye contact and actually smiled at me. I was thinking stop smiling and offer me your seat please!”

Kate explained that one lady looked up from her book and immediately offered her seat, but then another lady sat in it. “When the lovely lady said: ‘Oh excuse me I actually gave up my seat so this lady with a baby could sit down’ the sitting lady shrugged, plugged her earphones in and closed her eyes!” The mum added: “I like to think that she needed that seat more than me, perhaps she was newly pregnant and in that early exhaustion period, perhaps she was knackered after a day at work, perhaps she was ill. Or perhaps she was just a twat. I hope not.” She continued by saying she can somewhat understand not offering your seat to someone elderly, because it might be the insinuation that you think that person looks old. “I can also understand not offering your seat to someone you suspect might be pregnant; maybe it’s just their time of the month or perhaps they are just naturally curvy and they aren’t pregnant; perhaps you worry you might offend them. I cannot get my head around not offering a parent with a child a seat.”

I cannot get my head around not offering a parent with a child a seat."