'Traitor': Trump-Lovin' Hecklers Go After Mike Pence At Iowa State Fair

Former Vice President Mike Pence kept it moving as a number of Trump supporters heckled him at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.

Pence, in a video shared by Iowa Starting Line, was making his way to a radio interview at the fairgrounds when a group of people wearing “Team Trump” shirts yelled in his direction.

“MAGA everyday, Pence is a traitor,” one woman shouted as former President Donald Trump’s VP walked past.

“Anybody that says he has a higher power, uses those words, he is not a Christian when you say ‘higher power.’ We don’t buy it as believers, Pence. You are far from a Christian, far from a believer.”

Some Trump supporters heckle Mike Pence as he arrives to a radio interview at the State Fair. “Pence is a traitor!” one yells. Appears like they were waiting for him. pic.twitter.com/0SDwI7d9d5 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 10, 2023

The woman later told reporters that Trump is the guy who is “going to sweep up” corruption, according to a video shared by Camaron Stevenson, founding editor of The Copper Courier.

“I’m gonna vote for the guy with the most impeachments and the most indictments because that guy, he knows where all the corruption is and this time it’s like ‘clean the house,’” the woman declared.

One of the supporters told Iowa Starting Line that they were part of a Trump volunteer group at the fairgrounds.

“I’m gonna vote for the guy with the most impeachments, and most indictments, because that guy—he knows where all corruption is.” pic.twitter.com/LS39RjCQ2d — Camaron (@thisiscamaron) August 10, 2023

The heckling marked the second time in recent days that Trump supporters went after Pence on the campaign trail.

Pro-Trump hecklers shouted “that’s a traitor,” “you’re a sellout” and “why didn’t you uphold the Constitution, sir?” before Pence fired back before an event in New Hampshire last week.

“I upheld the Constitution,” he told the heckler before adding “read it,” in what marked another defense of his decision to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Other fairgoers didn’t shy away from bringing up the events of January 6, 2021, too, as one person asked Pence “why did you commit treason” at an event hosted by the Des Moines Register.

“It’s a fair question, look, come on people, it’s why I came,” Pence interjected over a booing crowd.

Pence went on to reflect on his oath of office before recommending the man read Article II of the Constitution.

“Look, there’s almost no idea more unAmerican than the notion that any one person can pick the American president,” he said.

“The American presidency belongs to the American people.”

Pence’s campaign recently announced that he met the donor threshold for the first GOP debate later this month although it remains unclear whether Trump will take part in the event.