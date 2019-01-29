The wait is finally over for TV fans (including us) who have been eagerly waiting to see how Keeley Hawes back in action in a full-length TV series, as Channel 4 has revealed the trailer for her next project.
This time around it’s 1945, and the former Line Of Duty actress is within the halls of Mi5, as British operatives battle to identify a spy who is handing classified information over to the Americans.
The spy, Feef Symonds, is played by Emma Appleton, who viewers might recognise from BBC Three show Clique.
A synopsis for the series reads: “Feef’s ambition to make something of her life goes unrecognized by her family, and is further complicated by her American lover.
“Feef agrees to spy on her own government for the Americans, who have a hidden agenda in making sure England’s burgeoning Socialist ambitions don’t play into Soviet hands.
“Struggling to work out what she stands for, and what she’s capable of, Feef must learn to think for herself and play by her own rules at a time when knowledge becomes power and nothing and no one is what they seem.”
Keeley won plenty of praise for her star turn in Bodyguard, leaving viewers stunned after that shock twist (we’re not going to spoil it here, just in case you haven’t seen it).
The drama was also nominated for two Golden Globes and her co-star Richard Madden triumphed in the Best Actor in a Television Series category.
Traitors will air on Channel 4 in mid-February. Watch the trailer above.