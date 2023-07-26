EntertainmentTwitterIrelandSinead O'Connor

'Nothing Compares': Tributes Paid To Sinead O'Connor After Death At 56

Showbiz luminaries including Ice-T and Bryan Adams joined Ireland's prime minister and others in paying their respects to the Nothing Compares 2 U singer.
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died at 56.
via Associated Press

After Sinead O’Connor’s death at the age of 56 was announced on Wednesday, her colleagues, friends and fans took to social media to offer their tributes.

Many of those honouring the Irish singer, who famously covered Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U and also went by Shuhada Sadaqat in recent years, were well-known names from show business.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, similarly paid his respects to O’Connor, saying that “her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

Although many of the celebrity tributes appeared on Twitter (aka X), Outlander star Caitriona Balfe honoured the singer with an Instagram post.

