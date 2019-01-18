Three Men Jailed For Life Over Leicester Shop Explosion That Killed Five

PA Wire/PA Images Some nearby residents thought the blast had been caused by a bomb

Three men who killed five people in a “bomb-like” shop blast in Leicester have been jailed for life.

Arkan Ali, Hawkar Hassan and Aram Kurd were convicted of murder and plotting to claim a £300,000 insurance pay-out last month.

On Friday, a judge at Leicester Crown Court handed Kurd and Ali life sentences with a minimum term of 38 years. Hassan was given a minimum term of 33 years for his part in the attack.

They used “many, many litres of petrol” in an arson attack on Kurd’s supermarket – causing an explosion which completely destroyed the shop and a flat above the premises.