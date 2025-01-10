Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

Trump and Obama continue their extended conversation pic.twitter.com/NWZLVn5xsy — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

Asked at a presser on Thursday about the details of the exchange, the president-elect replied:

“It did look very friendly, I must say. I didn’t realise how friendly it looked. I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in and I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people who like each other.’”

“And we probably do,” Trump continued. “We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody. We met backstage, as you know, before we went on. And I thought it was a beautiful service. But we all got along very well, which is good.”

Trump on his interaction today with Obama: "It did look very friendly, I must say ... I said, 'boy, they look like two people like that each other.' And we probably do." pic.twitter.com/o21WNXwdf3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2025

Obama himself has not commented on the interaction.

But the 44th president drew some criticism for what some said looked like his friendly demeanour to the man who for years pushed the racist Birther conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the United States. Others suggested he was only humoring Trump.