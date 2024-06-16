Trump Boasts About Using AI To Create A Speech

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump declared on a podcast this week that he used artificial intelligence to “so beautifully” create a speech.

The presumptive Republican nominee for president appeared on an episode of Impaulsive, hosted by YouTuber and pro wrestler Logan Paul. During a recent visit to San Francisco, he said, he met someone from the tech industry who showed him an AI program.

“I had a speech rewritten by AI out there, one of the top people,” Trump told Paul in an episode that aired on Thursday. “He said, ‘Oh, you’re gonna make a speech?’ ‘Oh, yeah.’ He goes, click, click, click, and like, 15 seconds later, he shows me my speech — written so beautifully. I said, ‘I’m gonna use this.’ I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Trump did not say when he used the speech, if he did at all. A spokesperson for his campaign did not immediately respond to emails seeking clarification.

Trump speaking at a rally in Las Vegas earlier this week. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump joked about his speechwriter’s career being done for, thanks to AI platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

But he also said there were some serious concerns with AI, including the possibility of AI-generated hoaxes, especially highly convincing “deepfakes,” influencing politics.

“I saw a picture of me promoting a product, and I could not tell. The voice was perfect. The lips move perfectly with every word,” Trump said. “And that’s scary.”

The former president, who was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records last month, also gave Paul a T-shirt featuring his mugshot.