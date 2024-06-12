Trump Campaign Has Thoughts On Hunter Biden Verdict

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Shortly after Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict was announced, Donald Trump’s campaign issued a statement about the conviction.

Although President Joe Biden’s son potentially faces up to 25 years in prison for illegally owning a gun, the former president ― who was recently convicted of 34 felonies ― thought the jury didn’t go far enough.

In a statement to reporters, the Trump campaign called the trial “a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine.”

The statement continued, “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”

Trump’s firstborn son, Donald Trump Jr, posted the statement on social media.

NEW: Statement from the Trump campaign on the conviction of Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/op7DI204oS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 11, 2024

People had strong opinions about the statement.

Now that Hunter is a convicted felon, he can work for you. — Lynda hates GOP thugs (@IvanasStairCam) June 11, 2024

Accuse those of what you have done and will continue to do if back in office. So much evidence on Biden, yet no impeachment or criminal referrals. Oh but there will be a report in two weeks. 😂🤣😂 — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) June 11, 2024

Your dad bragged about making millions in foreign money while in the White House. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 11, 2024

Donald Trump - 34 felony convictions.



MAGA: The system is rigged.



Hunter Biden - 3 felony convictions.



MAGA: This is nothing more than a distraction. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) June 11, 2024

But others preferred a parody statement from a Trump impersonator who said, “Don’t worry Joe, I will save your son after I get elected (for the third time).”

Tbh I think this one is better 🎯😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3DevSnj2za — Jamie 🇺🇲 🇨🇦 (@LibertyJamison) June 11, 2024