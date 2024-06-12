Trump Campaign Has Thoughts On Hunter Biden Verdict

Shortly after Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict was announced, Donald Trump’s campaign issued a statement about the conviction.
Although President Joe Biden’s son potentially faces up to 25 years in prison for illegally owning a gun, the former president ― who was recently convicted of 34 felonies ― thought the jury didn’t go far enough.
In a statement to reporters, the Trump campaign called the trial “a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine.”
The statement continued, “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”
Trump’s firstborn son, Donald Trump Jr, posted the statement on social media.
People had strong opinions about the statement.
But others preferred a parody statement from a Trump impersonator who said, “Don’t worry Joe, I will save your son after I get elected (for the third time).”
Joe Biden also issued a statement about the verdict against his son, emphasizing that he “will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”