Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann ― once dubbed a “legal pit bull” for his tough tactics ― predicted Donald Trump will be charged this week for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

“A zillion stories about Trump case — but bottom line is he is getting charged and it will be in DC. And this week,” Weissmann tweeted on Monday.

He added: “Open issues are whether others may be charged and whether they will be in DC or FLA.”

Weissmann expanded on his prediction on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House.

Trump could actually be charged in Florida and not in Washington, Weissmann acknowledged to host Nicolle Wallace.

“I don’t think that’ll be the case,” he said. “But I do think, the one thing I am pretty confident of, is that we are going to see charges with respect to the classified documents case. And it seems by all accounts it’s going to be this week, because I think that the DOJ will feel that internal pressure to move this along.”

Watch the video here:

"The open issue is where the charges will be brought and who if anyone may be charged alongside Donald Trump...The one thing I am pretty confident of is that we are going to see charges... this week" - @AWeissmann_ w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/EjleBLJ2TI — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) June 5, 2023

Trump himself on Monday suggested he was close to being charged, ranting on his Truth Social platform: “How can DOJ possibly charge me, who did nothing wrong, when no other president’s were charged.”