Trump Claims He Won't Have Time For Retribution — But Says 'That's Not So Bad' If He Did

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign seemed to be all about retribution. But now he’s scaling back on how much of a focus it would be in his presidency.

During Trump’s town hall with Fox News in Iowa on Wednesday — his first live appearance with the conservative news outlet in two years — co-moderator Bret Baier asked the former president how much of his potential second term as president would be about retribution.

“Well, first of all, a lot of people would say that that’s not so bad,” Trump responded.

Trump, who is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, was indicted four times last year and faces a total of 91 charges, ranging from lying on business records to his coup attempt to remain in power following his 2020 election loss. If convicted, he could face a hefty prison sentence.

The former president has expressed that, if elected, he would call on federal prosecutors to go after his political rivals who have sought to punish him. If Trump wins the election and is sworn into office before his trials conclude, he could also avoid consequences by pardoning himself, though he has not explicitly said that he would.

Several leaders and figures have called out Trump, including President Joe Biden, who said that his presidential campaign is based on trying to seek “revenge and retribution” against his political enemies. Even some Republicans, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, have shifted their tone when speaking about Trump and have publicly criticised him.

Despite repeatedly bringing up retribution when discussing his presidency during his campaign rallies, Trump said on Wednesday that he would not have time for retribution if he were to become president.

