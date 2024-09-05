Trump Has 'Very' Rocky Moment On Fox News As He Repeatedly Denies Being Weird

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump wants everyone to know he’s not weird at all, and neither is his running mate, Senator JD Vance.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, used the word over the summer, and others quickly picked it up to describe Trump and Vance.

It seems to be getting under the former president’s skin as he attacked Walz on Tuesday over the word.

“There’s something weird with that guy,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “He’s a weird guy. JD is not weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We’re not weird. We’re other things, perhaps, but we’re not weird.”

He didn’t expand on the “other things” that he and Vance may be.

Instead, he continued to obscurely attack Walz.

“But he is a weird guy. He walks on the stage, there’s something wrong with that guy, and he called me ‘weird,’” Trump said. “And then the fake news media picked it up, that was the word of the day: Weird, weird, weird, they’re all going. But we’re not weird guys. We’re very solid people who want our country to be great again.”

Trump ultimately said “weird” 11 times in about 30 seconds.

He also used the word 11 times in about 40 seconds last week during an event in Wisconsin, where he also denied being weird.

Trump has also brought it up unprompted at rallies, during interviews and at other events, so it seems as if word is bothering him.

Walz has said he used “weird” to describe Trump, Vance and others because it helps rob them of the fear factor.

“The fascists depend on fear,” he said in July. “But we’re not afraid of weird people. We’re a little bit creeped out, but we’re not afraid.”

Trump’s critics agreed after the former president’s latest “weird” fit:

