Republicans Are Twisting Themselves Into Knots Trying To Justify Acquitting Trump

Republican senators are providing incredulous explanations of their views on Donald Trump’s pressure campaign toward Ukraine and what sort of punishment he deserves over it ― if any ― as a final vote on whether to remove him from office looms in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The swift acquittal promised by senate majority leader Mitch McConnell at the trial’s outset became all but certain Thursday night when senator Lamar Alexander, a key swing vote, indicated he’d vote against calling witnesses in a vote on Friday. On Friday, the Senate followed through and voted to block witnesses from appearing ― a first in the history of presidential impeachment trials.

Alexander, in a statement explaining his decision, said he saw “no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven” ― i.e., that Trump pressured Ukraine to open investigations into a chief political rival, former vice president Joe Biden. The position contradicted Trump’s denial of that charge ― the crux of the impeachment case against him ― and the embrace of that denial by many other Republicans for months.

Alexander, who is not seeking another term in the November elections, then argued that Trump’s actions, though “inappropriate,” do not meet the bar for an impeachable offence. And he said that the conflict over Trump’s actions ought to instead be remedied in November’s presidential election ― the very same election the president has tried to influence by seeking dirt on Biden, who may emerge as the Democratic nominee.

To top it off, Alexander told NPR in a Friday interview that Trump deserved re-election despite his disapproval of the president’s actions with Ukraine.

Alexander’s position confounded Democrats and other observers, who scratched their heads at his conclusion given that he believed what Trump did was wrong.

“I am encouraged that he at least was clear and forceful about how wrong and how inappropriate the president’s conduct was, but I have a hard time with the step from that conclusion to him saying we shouldn’t remove him,” senator Chris Coons said Friday.