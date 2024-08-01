'Mental Fitness' Questions After Trump Makes Key Mistake Twice At Rally

Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted that he can speak for two hours “without a mistake,” then twice botched the office that one of the candidates he has endorsed is seeking.
Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, the former president referred to David McCormick as “your next governor.” He did it again about 15 minutes later, calling McCormick “Mr. Governor, Mr. Future Governor.”
McCormick is running for a US Senate seat, not governor.
About an hour into the speech, Trump finally named the office McCormick is seeking, calling him “the next US Senator from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
Trump had previously attacked President Joe Biden over similar gaffes, claiming verbal slip-ups were evidence of cognitive problems and challenging him to take a cognitive test.
Trump’s critics on X were quick to offer some reminders ― and raise questions of their own: