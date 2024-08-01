'Mental Fitness' Questions After Trump Makes Key Mistake Twice At Rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa. via Associated Press

Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted that he can speak for two hours “without a mistake,” then twice botched the office that one of the candidates he has endorsed is seeking.

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, the former president referred to David McCormick as “your next governor.” He did it again about 15 minutes later, calling McCormick “Mr. Governor, Mr. Future Governor.”

McCormick is running for a US Senate seat, not governor.

About an hour into the speech, Trump finally named the office McCormick is seeking, calling him “the next US Senator from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Trump had previously attacked President Joe Biden over similar gaffes, claiming verbal slip-ups were evidence of cognitive problems and challenging him to take a cognitive test.

Trump’s critics on X were quick to offer some reminders ― and raise questions of their own:

Raises some questions about Trump’s mental fitness and his capacity to serve another four years as President https://t.co/PVlvOSYMcZ — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 1, 2024

Will we see weeks of coverage now from the mainstream press about Trump’s mental health issues, his cognitive decline, his memory problems, his age? https://t.co/rJ94zMZWI6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 1, 2024

Earlier today, he said he would "love" to take a cognitive test. https://t.co/hUtK0XbS8G — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 1, 2024

If Biden had said it, it’d be front-page news tomorrow. https://t.co/AQM6KGps7U — Josh Richman (@Josh_Richman) August 1, 2024

What's wrong with Trump? Is he too old? In cognitive decline? https://t.co/8OCszsZxIo — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 1, 2024

Senile Dementia Trump https://t.co/yyQDnv6WQx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 1, 2024

Donald Trump should step aside and let a less senile, more youthful candidate to take the mantle of the party. — DannyKPolitics (@DannyKPolitics) August 1, 2024

He’s weak, old and weird — Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) August 1, 2024

Why aren't more people, particularly in the media, highlighting this obvious deterioration in a man running for president?



They were all over Biden for saying "Vice President Trump" but let this go? https://t.co/6BJkMOhVTc — Mario Nicolais (@MarioNicolaiEsq) August 1, 2024

Idk if he has the stamina and mental acuity for 95 more days of the stress and demands of campaigning. Not at this age. https://t.co/tluxNt0hbv — AT (@primediscussion) August 1, 2024