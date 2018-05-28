Donald Trump has honoured the memory of US veterans on Memorial Day by... bragging about how proud they would be of him.

Since tomorrow is Memorial Day, let’s all take a moment and prepare ourselves for whatever Donald Trump will do to ruin it.

A tweet sent early Monday morning began promisingly and largely kept to the long-recognised script of how to honour those who have died serving their country.

But it quickly unravelled as the President somehow shoe-horned in the economy and unemployment figures.