'Sleepy Don': Trump Mercilessly Mocked After Reportedly Dozing Off During Trial

Donald Trump, who for years has attacked President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” on Monday may have dozed off in public himself, according to some reporters at his criminal trial in New York.
“Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest,” wrote Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, adding that Trump’s attorney passed him several notes before the former president “appeared to jolt awake and notice them.”
Trump glared at Haberman as he left court, and his campaign denied that he dozed.
But Trump’s critics weren’t buying it, causing hashtags such as #SleepyDon to trend on X.
The Biden campaign’s rapid response team used it to treat Trump to a lullaby:
“The wheels of justice grind slowly,” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted on Monday evening. “I did not think they would grind so slowly that they would rock the defendant apparently to sleep.”
Fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes pointed to the irony of Trump insulting Biden as “Sleepy Joe” only to apparently drift off himself in court:
“When you’re old and on trial for falsifying official records you tire quickly,” former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, who is a longtime Trump critic, wrote on X. “Let the man sleep but watch for that slack jaw, drooling could become a problem.”
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday called Trump “Doze-O the Clown” and “Donny Nappleseed,” while Daily Show host Jon Stewart wondered what the snooze said about Trump.
“Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial,” Stewart said on Monday night.
And on X, Trump’s critics were ready with a wake-up call: