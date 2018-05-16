Plans by Donald Trump to get Britain to pay more for drug treatments is fresh proof that the NHS will be “at risk” in any US-UK trade deal after Brexit, Labour has warned.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth hit out after the US President’s health secretary Alex Azar suggested that they would use trade negotiations to put pressure on countries with “socialised” healthcare.

Trump last week blamed high US drug prices on “freeloading” nations that used their bargaining power to force US pharmaceutical firms into giving them pills and treatments at low cost.

Azar this week told CNBC: “The reason why they are getting better net prices than we get is their socialised system.”

But Ashworth told HuffPost UK: “This is yet more evidence the NHS could be at risk in any trade deal. Rather than holding his hand Theresa May needs to send Trump a clear message - our NHS is not for sale.”

The row came as a new Harvard study warned that it was a “fantasy” to believe a new free trade deal with Washington would be good for the UK.