Trump Rants Again After Gag Order Tightened

Despite an expanded gag order placed on him over his upcoming hush money trial, former US President Donald Trump continues to rant on social media.

“I just was informed that another corrupt New York Judge, Juan Merchan, GAGGED me so that I can not talk about the corruption and conflicts taking place in his courtroom with respect to a case that everyone, including the D.A., felt should never have been brought,” Trump posted on Truth Social early Tuesday morning. “They can talk about me, but I can’t talk about them??? That sounds fair, doesn’t it? This Judge should be recused, and the case should be thrown out. There has virtually never been a more conflicted judge than this one. ELECTION INTERFERENCE at its worst!”

The expanded gag order comes after Trump went after the family of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump’s hush money trial, and the family of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The judge had previously placed on a gag order on Trump to not talk about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff or jurors, but it was expanded because, Merchan said: “Admonitions are not enough.”

“The average observer, must now, after hearing defendant’s recent attacks, draw the conclusion that if they become involved in these proceedings, even tangentially, they should worry not only for themselves, but for their loved ones as well,” Merchan wrote in the gag order.

Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, continued his rant on Tuesday morning on Truth Social, writing: “Please remember, ALL of these Lawsuits, Charges, and Indictments that have been brought against me have been orchestrated and coordinated by Crooked Joe Biden, the White House, and the DOJ, as an ATTACK ON CROOKED’S POLITICAL OPPONENT, ME. This has never happened before in our Country. MAGA2024!”

