Trump Gets Roasted For Post Where He Praised His 'Beautiful Blue Eyes'

Former US President Donald Trump talked up his “beautiful blue eyes” on Thursday, but he’ll probably see red at the reaction his self-aggrandising post garnered on social media.
The former president attempted to deny claims that he’s had a hard time staying awake during his hush money trial, writing on his Truth Social platform that he’s not snoozing in court but simply closing his “beautiful blue eyes” and listening “intensely” to the proceedings.
Trump’s supposed excuse for closing his eyelids was brutally mocked on social media, including from reporters who were observing him in the courtroom.
“Trump is closing his ‘beautiful blue eyes’ again,” reporter Adam Klasfeld posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding that it was “presumably to take in the finer technical points of data extraction of digital evidence being not-so-dramatically recounted by the forensic witness.”
Other reactions to the post were brutal.