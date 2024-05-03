Trump Gets Roasted For Post Where He Praised His 'Beautiful Blue Eyes'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former US President Donald Trump talked up his “beautiful blue eyes” on Thursday, but he’ll probably see red at the reaction his self-aggrandising post garnered on social media.

The former president attempted to deny claims that he’s had a hard time staying awake during his hush money trial, writing on his Truth Social platform that he’s not snoozing in court but simply closing his “beautiful blue eyes” and listening “intensely” to the proceedings.

Advertisement

Truth Social

Trump’s supposed excuse for closing his eyelids was brutally mocked on social media, including from reporters who were observing him in the courtroom.

“Trump is closing his ‘beautiful blue eyes’ again,” reporter Adam Klasfeld posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding that it was “presumably to take in the finer technical points of data extraction of digital evidence being not-so-dramatically recounted by the forensic witness.”

Trump is closing his "beautiful blue eyes" again — presumably to take in the finer technical points of data extraction of digital evidence being not-so-dramatically recounted by the forensic witness. pic.twitter.com/6NNCJ0B2vq — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 2, 2024

Advertisement

Other reactions to the post were brutal.

LOL! Donald Trump has been caught falling asleep in court so many times that he finally responded to it saying “I don't fall asleep…I simply close my beautiful blue eyes…” LIES! That sounds like someone who has been caught and is coming up with any BS excuse! pic.twitter.com/uOfXaCLVHy — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 2, 2024

I just read this Fox headline and spit my Sprite out. "Trump insists he wasn't sleeping in court, just closed his 'beautiful blue eyes'" — Billy Hallowell 🙏 (@BillyHallowell) May 2, 2024

Here’s what Trump just called “beautiful blue eyes”. I just see a dead-eyed face of evil, topped with cotton-candy “hair”. pic.twitter.com/Yb7iL1SGgn — 💥Arbiter of Cool💥😎✌🏻👊🏻 (@ArbiterofCool) May 2, 2024

Advertisement