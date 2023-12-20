LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Donald Trump is disqualified from being president under the 14th Amendment and may not appear on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

In a 4-3 vote, the court made the shocking and unprecedented ruling that Trump is ineligible to be president again because of a clause in the 14th Amendment barring from state or federal office anyone who took an oath to uphold the US Constitution but then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it, or gave “aid or comfort to [its] enemies.”

Tuesday’s ruling cites Trump’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol aimed at blocking the certification of electoral votes in Joe Biden’s favour, following Biden’s legitimate victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the court wrote in its decision. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favour, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

The court had “little difficulty” reaching its decision, the ruling noted.

The court agreed to stay its decision until January 4, the day before the deadline to determine the list of candidates for the state’s Republican primary, pending a potential review by the US Supreme Court.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the group whose lawsuit brought this matter before the court, celebrated the decision.

“The court’s decision today affirms what our clients alleged in this lawsuit: that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist who disqualified himself from office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment based on his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, and that [Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold] must keep him off of Colorado’s primary ballot,” CREW president Noah Bookbinder said. “It is not only historic and justified, but is necessary to protect the future of democracy in our country.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung released a lengthy statement condemning the decision, describing it as a “scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden” resulting from Democrats’ “state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls.”

The campaign said it’s filing an appeal to the US Supreme Court, which could settle the matter nationwide if it takes up the case. The Colorado Supreme Court says a final decision must be made by January 5.

Trump is the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, outpolling other candidates by large margins. He’s currently awaiting trial on four separate indictments, including two connected to his actions after he lost the 2020 election.